STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: It's a double whammy of sorts. As if the decline in the estimated number of Assamese speakers in the state isn't enough a cause for concern, the limited use of Assamese in government's official communication has further aggravated the precarious state of the language, particularly in the backdrop of language cannibalism.

Sixty six years after it was passed by the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Assam Official Language Act, 1960 is yet to be implemented in letter and spirit, as all major official communications are still done in English instead of Assamese.

Besides Assamese, Bengali, Bodo and Meitei are the recognised associate official languages in Assam, along with English in the hill districts of the state.

And, in order to give primacy to the language, the state government by an order had in 2025 stressed the mandatory use of the Assamese language in all official communications, including notifications, memorandums, etc., barring the hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, Bodoland Territorial Council and Barak Valley.

The order also made exceptions to inter-state communications, and official communications with the Centre, besides legal and court-related matters.

Following the 2025 order, there was great enthusiasm all around, particularly in the Brahmaputra Valley.

But, one year down the line, things are back to square one, as the use of English in official communications is still very much rampant. All important letters, notifications, orders, memorandums, etc, are still mostly issued in English.

Sources cite lack of enthusiasm regarding use of Assamese as the primary medium for communication among the upper echelons of bureaucracy as the main reason for nominal adoption of the language.

Critics acknowledge that IAS officials from outside the state may not be able to read or write in Assamese. But, they also point out that a vast chunk of the state bureaucracy comprises of ACS/Gazetted officials who hail from Assam. And reluctance of a section of this category of officials in using Assamese in official communications is something they find hard to understand.

Highlighting the consequence of the primacy of English in official communications, a few Grade III officials point out that they sometimes find it difficult to grasp certain government communications issued by their bosses due to use of English.

They feel communication in Assamese language will help them better grasp the subject matter. But, the moot question is, whether the government will do the needful in this regard.

According to sources, though the population of Assam has increased, the number of Assamese language speakers has sharply declined in the state. As per the 1951 Census, the state had 56.29% Assamese speakers, which increased to 59.53% as per the 1971 Census. However, the number of Assamese speakers nose-dived to 48.38% as per the 2011 Census, while the 2025 estimates peg it down further to 46%-47%.

Against such a backdrop, the lack of use of Assamese as the primary medium of all official communications is something that merits serious thought. And the support from the government on the matter is crucial, as it will singularly determine the fate of the language.

To recall, the adoption of the Assam Official Language Act, 1960 by the Assam Assembly followed widespread agitation in the Brahmaputra Valley, demanding Assamese be made the official language. But, following protests in the Barak Valley, the Act was amended in 1961 that allowed use of Bengali in the valley. Subsequently, Bodo and Meitei were also made associate official languages of Assam.

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