Traditional Bhaona crowns crafted in Assam gain nationwide acclaim

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The traditional Mukut (crown) worn by performers in Bhaona, the theatrical tradition associated with Srimanta Sankardev, is now finding a place in traditional celebrations in different parts of the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Bangalore, and Odisha. The attractive crowns, crafted by young artiste Alakesh Hazarika of Barhampur village in Jamugurihat, have earned a remarkable appreciation outside Assam. With his artistic skill and creative approach, Hazarika has been giving a distinctive form to the traditional crowns used in Bhaona performances. So far, he has reportedly sent around 50 crowns, depicting various characters including Lord Rama and Ravana, to different states as per order. His creations have attracted attention for their traditional character as well as their artistic appeal.

Alakesh Hazarika has developed considerable expertise in preparing costumes and accessories used in Bhaona. He is also skilled in the makeup and overall appearance of Bhaona performers. His work represents an effort to preserve and promote Assam's rich traditional artistic heritage while adapting it to meet contemporary interest. The growing demand for his handcrafted crowns outside Assam has brought recognition not only to the young artiste but also to the cultural traditions of Jamugurihat.

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