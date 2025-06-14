Tragedy in Agripam: Infant drowns in pond inside home premises

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: An infant of one year and six months, of Susen Murmu and Anita Murmu, residents of Agripam under Itakhola Outpost, died of drowning in a pond located inside the premises of the house. According to information, the infant who was playing in the yard suddenly went missing on Friday afternoon. The family members tried to locate the baby in the possible places but in vain. Later on, the floating body of the infant was spotted in the pond. The tragic incident cast a pall of gloom in the area.

Also Read: Tragedy in Goalpara: Three school girls drown in Waterlogged Field

Also Watch: