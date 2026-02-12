Tragedy in Shuklai: Four-year-old drowns on first day of school in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A tragic incident cast a pall over Shuklai village under Dhemaji Police Station in Udalguri district on Wednesday, as a four-year-old child lost his life after drowning in a pond near his residence on what was meant to be his first day of formal schooling.

The deceased, identified as Yogesh Phayel, was the only son of Kamal Phayel and Urmila Chetri of Dimakuchi Shuklai. According to local sources, the child had set out happily for school on Wednesday morning, dressed and prepared for his very first day of classes.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the incident occurred moments after he left home. His mother, Urmila Chetri, who serves as president of the Shuklai VCDMC, had briefly stepped away due to urgent work. During that short interval, the child is believed to have accidentally fallen into a nearby pond.

Family members and neighbors rushed to rescue him and immediately arranged medical assistance. Despite their efforts, the child could not be saved. The sudden and untimely death has deeply shocked the local community, with residents expressing grief and sorrow over the loss. The incident has also raised concerns among villagers about the safety of open water bodies located near residential areas.

Police sources said that necessary procedures have been initiated following the incident.

