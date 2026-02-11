Udalguri publishes final electoral roll; 6.94 lakh voters registered

CORRESPONDENTS

ORANG/TANGLA: The District Election Officer (DEO) of Udalguri has officially published the Final Electoral Roll for 2026, covering all four Assembly Constituencies of the district: Bhergaon (45), Udalguri (ST) (46), Mazbat (47), and Tangla (48). The roll has been prepared with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date and is now open for public inspection.

According to the final publication, Udalguri district has a total of 6,94,848 registered electors, including 3,44,446 male voters, 3,50,397 female voters, and 5 third-gender voters. The updated figures indicate a net reduction of 19,750 electors compared to the Draft Electoral Roll, which recorded 7,14,598 names.

Among the constituencies, Mazbat has the highest number of voters at 1,85,514, followed by Tangla with 1,79,941, Udalguri (ST) with 1,69,206, and Bhergaon with 1,60,187 electors.

Election officials stated that the revision exercise, conducted between December 27, 2025, and February 4, 2026, involved extensive verification and updating. During this period, 19,180 inclusion applications were received, of which 17,632 were approved. At the same time, 53,646 deletion requests were processed, with 43,613 accepted, primarily due to reported deaths, permanent migration, and removal of duplicate entries. Additionally, 5,558 applications for change of residence were submitted, of which 4,565 were approved. Furthermore, 17,065 requests for corrections and EPIC replacements were filed, resulting in 15,759 approved updates.

Comparative data released by the election office shows that the district had 6,97,557 voters in the Final Roll of 2025. This increased to 7,14,598 in the Draft Roll of 2026, before settling at 6,94,848 in the Final Roll of 2026 after scrutiny and corrections.

