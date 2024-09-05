Tragedy Strikes: Silchar Medical College Student Biprojit Kar Dies by Suicide

Silchar: In a shocking incident, Biprojit Kar, a final year MBBS student of the Silchar Medical College hanged himself to death on Tuesday night at his residence at Tarapur Shibbari Road. In a suicide note, Biprojit said, he was unable to fight the depression and his heart was aching, hence he was finishing his own life. “No one is responsible for my death. Sorry Ma, please forgive me”, the suicide note read.

Neighbours said, Biprojit and his mother were about to board the Bengaluru bound train at 10.30 pm for treatment of his injured hand. After taking his dinner at around 8.30 pm Biprojit told his mother that he was coming from the ground floor. His mother Santana Kar was alarmed when her son did not return. She came down to the ground floor and found the door was locked from inside. Later the neighbours arrived there and broke the door. They found the body of Biprojit was hanging from the ceiling fan. Biprojit and his mother Santana were living in this house after his father Beni Madhab Kar’s death.

Sources close to Biprojit hinted that he was in deep depression as his semester results were not very satisfactory. Neighbours too said, Biprojit was always busy with his studies and did not have any friends.

Also Read: BTC Chief Pramod Boro Lays Foundation Stone for 300-Seater Auditorium-Cum-Convention Centre in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: