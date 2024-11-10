Tragic Family Conflict in Balipara: Son Kills Father in Fatal Bamboo Attack Amid Ongoing Disputes

A Correspondent

TANGLA: The peaceful village of Balipara (Tokonkata), which is under Kalaigaon PS in the Udalguri district, was rocked by a fatal family conflict that happened on Friday night. The deceased man was fatally attacked by his son with a bamboo bole leading to his tragic death. According to reports, the accused Niranjan Rabha allegedly fatally assaulted his father, Lankeswar Rabha, and dragged the body near a pond in front of their house. According to neighbours, ongoing domestic conflicts fuelled by alcohol consumption had long plagued the father-son relationship. While the deceased Lankeswar Rava was a mason by profession, the accused son, worked as a labourer at the Food Corporation of India warehouse.

The neighbours and villagers discovered the murder in the morning and promptly informed the police and detained the accused. Meanwhile, Kalaigaon police have arrested the accused Niranjan Rabha and retrieved the body of the deceased from the bank of the pond in presence of an executive magistrate and sent it for post-mortem to Udalguri Civil Hospital.

