Training on Special Revision Process for BLOs and supervisors in Sadiya

SADIYA: A half-day training programme for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Supervisors was organized on Thursday at the Conference Hall of the Office of the Co-District Commissioner, Sadiya. The programme commenced with opening remarks by Prithvi Raj Saikia, Assistant Commissioner, Sadiya. This was followed by an address by Syed Wasbir Subhani, Co-District Commissioner, Sadiya.

During the session, the Master Trainers emphasized the need for close coordination among all BLOs and Supervisors and underscored the importance of accurate and error-free recording of voter data pertaining to their respective polling stations.

The Co-District Commissioner highlighted the critical importance of preparing an error-free Draft Electoral Roll. He further informed that a dedicated training session on the filing of claims and objections would be organized in due course, following the publication of the draft roll scheduled for December 27.

Additionally, it was informed that after completion of the due process of rationalization, the total number of polling stations under 81 Sadiya LAC now stood at 268.

The training programme concluded with an open interaction session, providing a platform to identify gaps, discuss challenges, and address related issues. The interactive segment encouraged BLOs and Supervisors to share their experiences and insights, thereby fostering participative learning and effective coordination, stated a press release.

