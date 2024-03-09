Workshop on child rights issues and Right to Education Act, 2009 held at Lakhimpur Commerce College

LAKHIMPUR: A day-long workshop on child rights issues and Right to Education Act, 2009 was held at Lakhimpur Commerce College covering the teachers of elementary education. The workshop was organized by Rural Women Upliftment Association of Assam, a frontline civil society organisation of the State and it was sponsored by Assam State Commission for Protection of Children, Government of Assam.

The workshop was inaugurated by Sazzad Hussain, the Vice Principal of Lakhimpur Commerce College, who attended the event as chief guest, by lighting the ceremonial lamp. In his inaugural speech, Professor Hussain appreciated the organisation for taking steps to organize the workshop in the district and said that it would prove to be beneficial in proper implementation of the Right to Education Act, 2009. Hussain expected that the workshop would also be beneficial with regard to addressing the child right issues in the district. The keynote address of the inaugural session of the workshop was delivered by Surjya Kumar Bordolol, Chairman, RWUAA. In his speech, Bordoloi highlighted the key components of RTE Act, 2009, by laying stress on the importance of monitoring and surveying of the schools regarding the proper implementation of the Act.

Deputy Inspector of Schools, Lakhimpur-Deboram Kutum, retired DIET Principal Jyotsa Medak, women entrepreneur Nazitora Bori also graced the occasion by their presence as special guests. In the technical session of the workshop, Dr. Simon Bordoloi, Executive Director, RWUAA highlighted the findings of the survey and monitoring of 142 schools across the district which was conducted by the organization. He also suggested about the scopes of improvement to be rendered in the schools of the district. A total of two hundred teachers, including headmasters, representatives from 142 schools along with women community leaders, local leaders and students participated in the workshop.

