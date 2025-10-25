Training programme of SMDC members of secondary schools begins in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A two-day block level training programme of School Management and Development Committee (SMDC) members of Secondary Schools was inaugurated at Bipin Bora HS School on Friday in Tinsukia. Dr Rishi Das, senior journalist and former Vice-Principal of Tinsukia College, inaugurated the workshop. Stressing the need for aligning cognitive ability with academic performance of a child, he said that the tradition of guru-shishya as embodied in NEP-2020 was the foundation on which education stands.

