Udalguri Court Sentences Md. Nur Ali to 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Rape

TANGLA: The court of District and Sessions Judge, Udalguri has sentenced one to rigorous imprisonment for twenty years in a case related to rape of a girl in Rowta of Udalguri district way back in 2015. The District and Sessions judge of Udalguri, N Senabaya Deori pronounced the verdict on Monday convicting Md. Nur Ali to rigorous imprisonment for twenty years and additionally imposed a fine of Rs.30,000 for the offence under Section 376(D) of IPC while acquitting the other accused Md. Sanaullah Ali for lack of substantial evidence.

The perpetrator allegedly lured the victim while she was travelling from Rowta to Dalgaon and committed the heinous crime. The victim’s parents later lodged an FIR with Rowta police narrating the ordeal and police after through investigation and medical examination of the victim registered the case vide Rowta PS case no. 67/15 under section 376(D) of IPC and chargesheeted the accused and following years long trial and examination of as many as 13 witnesses and based on evidences the court convicted the accused , Md. Nur Ali and acquitted the other accused Md. Sanaullah Ali for lack of substantial evidence. The court further directed District Legal Service Authority to grant compensation of rupees five lakhs to the victim family under section 357 of Cr.P.C /395 of BNSS under victim compensation scheme.

