Transport Minister Charan Boro inaugurates Rs 7.5 cr school building at Rowta

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Danda Saharia Higher Secondary School at Rowta under the Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency in Udalguri district.

Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 7.50 crore, the new academic complex has been developed with a range of modern educational and supporting facilities, including smart classrooms, a computer room, laboratories, a mid-day meal kitchen, boundary fencing, quarters for the night security guard, and a separate electrical transformer connection.

Boro inspected the newly completed infrastructure after the inauguration and expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to the institution. He appreciated the efforts of the construction committee and the contractor for completing the project with the required amenities.

A meeting held on the occasion was presided over by Harilal Sharma, President of the school managing committee.

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