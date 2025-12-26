Tribal bodies demand protection for Karbis After Karbi Anglong incident

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A joint press conference was held at the Nagaon Zilla Xahitya Xabha Bhavan on the violence in West Karbi Anglong district by the All Assam Motok Students' Union, Central Assam Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union, and the Tribal Protection Forum, Assam on Thursday. All the three organizations condemned the incident and demanded protection for the indigenous Karbi people.

The leaders expressed concern over the influx of outsiders threatening the indigenous population and land in Karbi Anglong, a Sixth Schedule area. They demanded strict action against those involved in the incident that led to the death of a Karbi youth. The leaders also warned that if the six ethnic groups were not granted tribal status before the 2026 Assembly election, they would launch a united protest against the BJP. They also demanded the implementation of the Assam Accord, including the introduction of an Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to protect indigenous Assamese people.

The press conference was attended by Sanjay Hazarika (Motok Students' Union), Sachin Baruah, Ratul Kumar Rajbongshi, Deep Moni Bora, and Dr Durlav Chamua (President of Tribal Protection Forum, Assam, and former Nagaon MLA).

