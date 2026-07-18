Tribute : Dr Kamakhya Prasad Chakraborty

On the occasion of the Adya Shraddha of Dr Kamakhya Prasad Chakraborty, Tezpur remembers not merely an eminent physician but a noble soul whose life exemplified selfless service and compassion.

Former Superintendent of Kanaklata Civil Hospital, Tezpur, Dr Chakraborty passed away on July 8 at a hospital in New Delhi, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of doctors and countless patients. His demise was deeply mourned across Tezpur, where he was admired for his professional excellence and humanitarian spirit.

Born into a distinguished family at Gauripur, Dr Chakraborty belonged to the first batch of the Assam Medical College, established on November 3, 1947. After earning his MBBS degree, he joined the then Tezpur Civil Hospital, dedicating decades to public healthcare. Even after retirement, he remained actively engaged in the town’s social and cultural life, earning widespread affection and respect.

During the Indo-China War of 1962, Dr Chakraborty served on the Indo-China border as part of a medical team treating wounded Indian soldiers. His exemplary dedication during this challenging period was recognised by the Ministry of Defence, reflecting his unwavering commitment to the nation.

For Dr Chakraborty, the hospital was a sacred place. Renowned for his discipline and tireless work ethic, he attended to patients from early morning until late at night while ensuring the hospital remained clean and welcoming, believing that healing flourished in a dignified environment.

His 99th birthday was celebrated on May 5 with his family, but his health deteriorated soon afterwards. He is survived by his eldest daughter, Mousumi Chakraborty, recently retired Director General of All India Radio, and his son, a director at Walmart in California.

An active member of the Indian Medical Association, Tezpur branch, Dr Chakraborty’s life remains a timeless reminder that true greatness is measured by integrity, humility, and service.

May his noble soul rest in eternal peace.

Subhash Chandra Biswas

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