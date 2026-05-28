Tribute programme held in Golaghat in memory of Late Bhargav Kalita

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A tribute programme was organised at Bebba Badminton Academy located at Old Amolapatti in Golaghat town in memory of Late Bhargav Kalita. During the programme, children and guardians paid emotional tributes to Bhargav Kalita and remembered him with deep respect. On the occasion, Bhargav Excellence Badminton Academy Director Seemanta Kalita and Chairperson Mousumi Kalita donated Rs 11,000 to Dwijen Bora, President of Karundhar Trust, in memory of their son Bhargav Kalita. An additional amount of Rs 11,000 was also donated to the Amolapatti Namghar. Several prominent personalities of Golaghat were present at the programme and paid homage to the departed soul.

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