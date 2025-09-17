Tribute to Balen Baishya

My beloved maternal uncle, Balen Baishya, passed away on September 8, leaving a profound void in our family, as he was a cherished member known for his warmth, kindness, and unwavering support. He was born in 1945 and experienced a remarkable journey, overcoming early hardships after losing his father at a young age. He received his education at MCB Primary School in Uzan Bazar and Cotton Collegiate School in Guwahati, subsequently pursuing a specialisation in Civil Engineering. He enjoyed an esteemed career within the Public Health Engineering sector, initially working as an Assistant Engineer in undivided Shillong and ultimately retiring as the Secretary of the Government of Assam’s Public Health Engineering department. As we navigate this difficult time, we will remember his legacy through the stories we share and the values he instilled in us.

May his soul rest in peace

—Kamaljit Das

