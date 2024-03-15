Tribute to Bijoy Kumar Das

A pall of gloom descended on his family members and friends when the news of the passing away of Bijoy Kumar Das, Superintendent of Taxes, Rangiya, on March 2 reached them. The news particularly came as a rude shock to me, for he was my childhood friend. It also once again reinforced the fact that life is so unpredictable and fragile.

Born to late Tarun Chandra Das, former APS officer, and Himani Das, Bijoy was my classmate and benchmate at Don Bosco School, Diphu. An average student and a man of few words, Bijoy was known in our class for his amiable nature, his love for sports, his mischiefs and, of course, his love for puchka (pani puri/gol guppas), which was known to our entire class. In fact, his love for puchka in our school days was so legendary that I remember one of our teachers once even admonishing him. Having subsequently graduated from Gauhati Commerce College, Bijoy was a Government of Assam employee since 2000. During his 24 years of government service, he was posted in various capacities at different places, including stints at Jorhat, Goalpara, Silchar, Rangiya, etc. Bijoy is survived by his wife Indrani, who is a school teacher, and two lovely children — Parthiv and Brishti. Though we could not meet up regularly of late due to our various commitments in life, Bijoy would often call me up to enquire about my well-being. A very dear friend of mine, he will be sorely missed. Trust me, it doesn’t feel good to write an obituary, and can never be a choice either, unless circumstances deem it otherwise. On the day of his Adya-Shradha, I pray for the moksha of his Atman. Om Shanti!

Anirban Chowdhury

Also Read: Assam: Wild elephant found dead in a forest area of Goalpara district

Also Watch: