Tribute to Khagendra Nath Das

Prominent teacher and academician Khagendra Nath Das breathed his last at his residence on April 23 after suffering from various illnesses. He was 67 and leaves behind his wife and other family members. Born on January 1, 1957 at Bihdiya near Goreshwar, Khagendra Nath Das was known to be a noted, beloved teacher and an eminent academician in and around the greater area of Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati. After completing his high school education from his village school, he studied Science in B.Borooah College.

However, due to his ardent affection towards Classical Sanskrit literature, he pursued to complete his graduation in Sanskrit from Gauhati University and then went on to complete his masters in the same subject. Furthermore, he continued to pursue and then complete Masters in the subjects of Assamese and English too from Gauhati University. His love for teaching became his profession in due course as he joined as a subject teacher in Chandrapur Thermal Power Station High School in 1981 and then went on to serve there until 2012 after which he joined Namrup Thermal Power Station High School as Headmaster up until his retirement.

Known to be a teacher of exceptional teaching ability, he built a reputation of making his pupils punch above their weights. His demise has left a giant hole and it is considered to be the loss of a guardian in the area of Chandrapur and Namrup as a whole. His knowledge and grasp over the knowledge in the Vedas is deemed to be second to none and despite his immense wisdom, he took refuge in the shadows and worked in silence. His writings on the Vedas and Assamese literature have been a constant granary of wisdom and we acknowledge the privilege to having the opportunity of publishing them through various prominent magazines. He had a great poetic sense with his inspirations being Navakanta Barua, Nalinidhar Bhattacharya, Ajit Baruah to name a few. Through his mentoring, he contributed immensely towards the growth of reading and studying habits of his students to whom he infused the thoughts of getting to know the Assamese language and to use the language as correctly as one should and can.

Today, on the day of his “Adyashraddha”, I pay my homage to the teacher who taught me to “think”. Sir, you have gone too soon and may you rest in peace.

– Raktim Preetam Das

Also Read: Farewell meet for senior assistant Jadab Gogoi, organized in HCDG College Nitaipukhuri

Also Watch: