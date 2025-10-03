Assam Opposition Leaders Rally for Full Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death

Guwahati: Opposition parties in Assam have come together to demand a comprehensive investigation into the sudden death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, whose passing has triggered grief and speculation across the state and beyond.

At a meeting held on Thursday at Agneedeep Hotel in Guwahati, the initiative was led by Raijor Dal and saw the participation of representatives from the Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress, and Shiv Sena.

The parties stressed the importance of a transparent probe that leaves no aspect unexplored, underlining that public trust in the investigation must be upheld. They also echoed the widespread sentiment among fans and citizens that accountability and clarity are essential in understanding the circumstances of the tragedy.

Leaders present noted that Garg’s untimely demise is not only a cultural loss but also an issue of public concern, and they urged the authorities to act decisively to dispel doubts surrounding the case.