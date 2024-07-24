Tributes Paid on 5th Death Anniversary of Former MP Charan Narzary

KOKRAJHAR: Former veteran tribal political leader, advocate, professor, poet, lyricist and orator Charan Narzary was remembered on his 5th death anniversary on Tuesday by his family members, well-wishers, relatives and former colleagues in different places. They offered floral tribute to the great soul.

The veteran tribal political leader, founder secretary of Plains Tribal Council of Assam (PTCA), great writer and educationist Charan Narzary who was also an MP, passed away on July 23 in 2019 at the age of 87 years at 4:30 pm at a private hospital in Guwahati.

Narzary was elected to the Lok Sabha, lower house of the Parliament of India from Kokrajhar in Assam in 1977 as an independent candidate and he served as an MLA for many years. Before joining politics, he was the professor of Kokrajhar College and an advocate. He had written a number of books and was well-known as a poet. He was also a good lyricist, writer and associated with the Boro literary and cultural movement of Bitharai Afat (1952 - 1967), editor of “Alari” and “The Bodo” journals. His popular poem, “‘Onaru Thu Sigang” stirred up the Boro young generation. His dream for the creation of Udayachal, a separate state for the plains tribal of Assam remained unfulfilled. Narzary was a front-line leader of the Bodo movement, known as “Udayachal movement” in the early 70’s and served many years as MLA and MP. Apart from this, he was a great orator, a philosopher, recipient of the “Man of the Year -2014” award from the Engkhong Welfare Society.

Born on May 28, 1933 in the then undivided Goalpara district, now Kokrajhar, he was a great politician, a great orator, a philosopher, formerly professor of Kokrajhar government college, educationist, thinker, social reformer of the Bodos, a distinguished poet, prose essayist, a noted historian and writer and a recipient of man the year. Moreover, he was founder general secretary of Plains Tribal Council of Assam and started Udayachal movement for self-administrative autonomy for the tribal people of Assam.

