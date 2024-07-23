BONSU Appoints New Vice-Presidents and General Secretary at Central Executive Meeting in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodo National Students’ Union (BONSU) in its central executive meeting held at Jangkrithai Dera in Kokrajhar on Sunday has appointed new vice-presidents and general secretary. Nabajyoti Swargiary of Udalguri district became the new general secretary (in-charge) while Hem Chandra Brahma and Bishnuram Daimary have become the new vice-presidents (in-charge) of the student body. Hem Chandra Brahma will continue his existing post of spokesperson and Bishnuram Daimary will also continue his existing post of organizing secretary, respectively.

Sources from BONSU said that former general secretary Nijwm Gwra Brahma and vice-presidents - Sanjay Narzary and Ashok Kumar Brahma were expelled from BONSU for their involvement in anti-organizational activities. Their subsequent joining UPPL for their self-interest is against the constitution of BONSU.

The president of BONSU, Bonjit Manjil Basumatary said that the fight for the long-cherished dream of the Bodo tribes for Bodoland state would be continued. He said that the Bodos had been suppressed from their basic rights and subjugated by the mainstream politicians. The Bodos have been suppressed, oppressed and deprived of their political, social and economic rights enshrined in the Constitution of India for which the BONSU will always stand to protect the rights of the Bodo tribes and the provisions of the sixth schedule.

He also called upon the masses to support the upcoming movement to safeguard the rights of the tribal people and protection of tribal belts and blocks. He further urged the government of India to create the Bodoland state under Article 2, 3 and 4 of the Indian constitution and the provisions of the Article in the United Nations’ Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP).

