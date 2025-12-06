Truck stuck in broken drain at Demow Chariali; Locals blame faulty construction

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A truck carrying electrical goods got stuck in a broken drain by the highway at Demow Chariali on Thursday night. Locals allege that the construction company building the Demow Chariali flyover has built poor quality drains by the highway which have already caved in and developed cracks. The front wheel of the truck bearing registration number JH01FS4070 got stuck in one such crack when it swerved to avoid collision with a dumper, which fled the scene after the incident. The driver, named Kalamuddin Sheikh, who said that the goods were being brought to Dibrugarh from Kolkata, luckily escaped without any injuries. The truck was later retrieved in the presence of Demow traffic police.

