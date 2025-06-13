TU holds webinar on Universality of Yoga for Health and Progress

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur University’s Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences successfully organized an international webinar titled “Universality of Yoga for Health and Progress.” The event brought together esteemed speakers and participants from across the globe to deliberate on the profound impact of yoga on holistic well-being.

The inaugural address was delivered by the chief guest, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University. In his address, Prof Singh underscored yoga’s deep-rooted presence in various knowledge systems of Bharat, emphasizing its role not merely as a physical exercise but as a comprehensive lifestyle fostering mental, spiritual, and social well-being.

The keynote address was presented by Prof Ishwar Bhardwaj of Dev Sanskriti University and former Dean, Faculty of Medical Science & Health, Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar. Prof Bhardwaj elaborated on yoga’s holistic approach to problem-solving, highlighting its ability to address issues at their roots and promote self-awareness to alleviate human suffering.

The event began with a warm welcome note from Prof Robin Dutta, Chairperson of the Organizing Committee, who emphasized the relevance of the seminar’s theme, which aligns closely with the International Yoga Day 2025 theme, ‘Yoga for One World, One Health.’

Prof Papori Baruah, Head of the Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences, informed that a key highlight of the seminar was the presentation of 16 research papers from various institutes across India. These papers explored yoga’s applications in physical, mental, and spiritual health.

The webinar featured speakers from both India and abroad, including Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Australia, and the USA. Academics and experts from institutions such as the University of Delhi, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Patanjali University, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, and Lakshmi Bai National Institute of Physical Education also contributed to the discussions.

