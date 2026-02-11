Assam News

Two apprehended for killing birds with airgun in Dhubri

In an operation by Dhubri police in the sar (riverine area) of Dhubri district, two persons were apprehended on Monday for allegedly killing birds.
killing birds
Published on

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: In an operation by Dhubri police in the sar (riverine area) of Dhubri district, two persons were apprehended on Monday for allegedly killing birds. The birds killed by them included a dove, 2 egrets, a pigeon, and a heron. Police also seized the airgun used by the duo, identified as Aminur Rahman and Kaif Alam Khandakar, both residents of AK Azad Road of Dhubri town. A police source said that they were later handed over to Dhubri Divisional Forest officials for further action under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Also Read: Assam: Migratory birds killed; 3 arrested in Behali

Dhubri
killing birds

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com