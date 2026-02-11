Two apprehended for killing birds with airgun in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: In an operation by Dhubri police in the sar (riverine area) of Dhubri district, two persons were apprehended on Monday for allegedly killing birds. The birds killed by them included a dove, 2 egrets, a pigeon, and a heron. Police also seized the airgun used by the duo, identified as Aminur Rahman and Kaif Alam Khandakar, both residents of AK Azad Road of Dhubri town. A police source said that they were later handed over to Dhubri Divisional Forest officials for further action under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Also Read: Assam: Migratory birds killed; 3 arrested in Behali