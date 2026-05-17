Two Ayushman Arogya Mandirs found locked during surprise inspection in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Singimari Ayushman Arogya Mandir and Nayagaon Ayushman Arogya Mandir of Bongaigaon were found locked during operational hours in a sudden inspection of Dr Gopal Chandra Ray, Joint Director of Health Services (DHS), Bongaigaon.

One CHO informed that she was at the Jharpara vaccination site, but the explanation was found unsatisfactory, and Dr Ray warned of disciplinary action.

Inspections were carried out at Singimari Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Nayagaon Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Lalmati Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Bishnupur State Dispensary, and Amguri MPHC to review healthcare services, staff attendance, cleanliness, and health standards. At the Bishnupur State Dispensary, locals complained about the irregular attendance of the doctor. Dr Ray directed all employees to maintain punctuality and perform duties sincerely and responsibly.

The team also reviewed patient services and cleanliness at Lalmati and Amguri Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and issued additional instructions for improvement.

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