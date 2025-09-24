Two Chaygaon schoolboys drown in Kharkhari River; school faces negligence probe

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: A tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over Chaygaon’s Rihabari area as two school students reportedly drowned in the Kharkhari River, with their bodies recovered separately after two days of frantic search operations. According to local allegations, the shocking incident occurred owing to negligence on the part of school authorities. The victims were students of a private institution, Sacred Vineyard Berean Academy, located at Rihabari in Chaygaon. Reports said that two boys went missing on Sunday after they went to bathe in the Kharkhari river from their hostel. The first body, identified as that of Surjyoraj Das, a Class X student hailing from Satabari in Chaygaon, was recovered from the river at Payaranga in Boko. Later, the body of Nilkamal Kalita, a Class IX student belonging to Dakuwapara No. 2 under Boko police station, was retrieved at Jambari in Chaygaon. Both students were hostel boarders of the academy. The incident has triggered widespread outrage, with parents and residents demanding accountability from the school management for allowing the students to bathe in the river unsupervised. Officer-in-Charge of Chaygaon police station, Kamakhya Mishra, informed that the police investigation was still ongoing and that a case had been registered at Chaygaon police station in connection with the incident. Mishra further stated that there had been considerable negligence on the part of the school authorities, as the required safety measures for students were not in place.

