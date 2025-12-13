Two convicted of raping minors, get up to 25 years’ imprisonment in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The POCSO Court has sentenced one Anarul Islam to twenty five years of imprisonment and additional five years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl under Case No. 158/2024 at Moirabari police station. Following the crime, police had filed the chargesheet at the Morigaon POCSO Court. The court’s special judge Rini Bharali convicted Anarul Islam and sentenced him under Section 6 of POCSO Act.

In another case, the same POCSO Court convicted one Muksidur Rahman and sentenced him to twenty years imprisonment under Case No. 31/2024 registered at the Moriabari police station for raping a minor girl. The POCSO court also sentenced him to one year of additional imprisonment and fined him Rs 15 thousand.

