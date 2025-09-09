Two-day farmers–scientist interaction programme concludes in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A two-day farmers–scientist interaction programme under Agriculture Extension, CSS-ATMA, Dhubri (2025-26) concluded at the ADO Office, Bilasipara of Dhubri district on Sunday.

The programme was attended by 25 selected farmers representing almost all Development Blocks of the district and covered a wide range of topics in Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Science, and Fishery Science.

The event was inaugurated by Azim Ahmed, District Agricultural Officer-cum-Project Director, CSS-ATMA, Dhubri, who highlighted the importance of bridging the gap between farmers and scientists. Resource persons from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dhubri enriched the two-day sessions with their expertise.

The sessions witnessed lively and productive interactions, where farmers candidly shared ground realities and received practical solutions from the scientists. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by the SDAO (Horticulture), marking a successful end to the two-day knowledge-sharing initiative.

