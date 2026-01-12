AAJU Jorhat District Committee Marks Fifth Foundation Day

Jorhat: The fifth annual foundation day of the Jorhat District Committee of the All Assam Journalists Union (AAJU), along with the Debakumar Bora Memorial Media Fellowship Award ceremony, was held on Monday at the auditorium of the Jorhat Science Centre and Planetarium.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, attended the programme as the chief guest and addressed the gathering after hoisting the flag in the morning.

The Minister also paid tribute to late journalist and political leader Deba Kumar Bora, remembering his commitment to public service and journalism. He stated that Bora’s work and values continue to inspire the media community in Assam.

The meeting was chaired by AAJU Jorhat District Committee president Jogesh Oza. Among the invited guests were members of late Devakumar Bora’s family, including Barnali Saikia Bora and Jayashree Saikia, Officer-in-Charge, Corporate Communication Department, ONGC, Chinamara.

The award ceremony was conducted after the inaugural session, which began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Barnali Saikia Bora.

The programme was anchored by Nabajyoti Baruah, while the welcome address was delivered by Debajit Bora. Lalit Bora, President of the Journalists’ Welfare Fund, also spoke on the life and legacy of late Deba Kumar Bora.

The event concluded with a renewed call to uphold journalistic ethics while adapting responsibly to technological changes in the media landscape.