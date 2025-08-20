World Photography Day observed in Dibrugarh with exhibition, souvenir release

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The World Photography Day was observed by Photography Society of Dibrugarh at Laxminath Bezbaruah Bhavan in Dibrugarh on Tuesday. A souvenir ‘view finder’ was released by internationally renowned photographer Bidya Sagar Baruah.

A photo exhibition was also organized on the occasion where over two hundred photographs clicked by various photographers were put on display. A huge crowd of photography enthusiasts were seen thronging the exhibition. World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19. The day pays tribute to the art of photography and also gives encouragement to people who are also passionate about the same. It also gives motivation to people to pursue a career in photography.

Ranjit Kumar Baruah, President of Photography Society of Dibrugarh, said, “For the last 15 years, we have been observing world photography day in Dibrugarh. It’s a very significant day for us. Over 200 photographs clicked by various photographers were displayed in the exhibition. We have invited two internationally renowned photographers for a two-day photography workshop. They will teach the students and photographers about the basics of photography.”

Saurav Duarah, Chief Advisor of Photography Society of Dibrugarh, said, “We are happy to observe the World Photography Day. For the last many years, we have been observing the day and getting good responses from the public.”

