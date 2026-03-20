Two-day workshop on Quantum Mechanics held at Biswanath College, boosts student research skills

BISWANATH: A two-day workshop on "Fundamentals and Applications of Quantum Mechanics" was jointly organized by the Departments of Physics and Chemistry, Biswanath College under the aegis of the DBT Star College Scheme in association with IQAC, Biswanath College on March 18 and 19, 2026.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Principal of Biswanath College, Dr. Chinta Mani Sharma, who encouraged students and participants to actively engage in such academic programmes to enhance their conceptual understanding and research aptitude.

The workshop was jointly convened by Dr. Pratikshya Bezbaruah and Dr. Rituparna Borah, with Dr. Debashis Sarmah serving as the Coordinator. The programme witnessed the participation of around 60 students, along with the DBT star College Coordinator Dr. Sunayana Goswami, faculty members and invited resource persons from reputed institutions.

The resource persons for the workshop included Dr. Nishant Shukla from Kaziranga University and Dr. Parag Bhattacharya from Rangapara College (Autonomous). Dr. Nishant Shukla delivered an insightful lecture on the basics and applications of quantum mechanics, while Dr. Parag Bhattacharya conducted a hands-on training session on Python programming, providing participants with practical exposure to computational techniques. The workshop provided a valuable platform for interdisciplinary learning and fostered collaboration between the Departments of Physics and Chemistry.

The event concluded with a valedictory session, during which certificates were distributed to the participating students, stated a press release.

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