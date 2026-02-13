Two held with suspected morphine at New Bongaigaon Railway Station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Two alleged drug peddlers were apprehended at Platform No. 1 of New Bongaigaon Railway Station on February 11, 2026, around 10:30 PM. Acting on a tip-off, SI (UB) Sanjib Choudhury, along with staff of NBQ GRP-IC, conducted an operation and detained the duo. During the search, a purple “NIKE” air-bag containing approximately 0.707 kg of suspected morphine was recovered. Police also seized two mobile phones and a train ticket from their possession. The accused have been identified as Iman Hasan (21), son of Rahim Uddin, resident of Patharchali Chatala under Kalgachia P.S., Barpeta district, and Samidul Hoque (21), son of Josijol Hoque, resident of Donkinamari under Bongaigaon P.S., Bongaigaon district. Legal action has been initiated under the NDPS Act, and the investigation is ongoing.

