Two die in tragic septic tank accident at Barhampur, Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A horrific incident occurred at Barhampur in Nagaon district on Thursday, where two individuals lost their lives after falling into an under-construction septic tank. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the Barhampur area.

According to local sources, the incident took place in the morning when a construction worker fell into the septic tank while trying to remove the wooden planks. Despite efforts, the worker, later identified as Sayed Razak Mohammad alias Bhaiti (35 years) from Chalchali, succumbed to death due to asphyxiation.

In a tragic turn of events, the homeowner, Mantu Bordoloi (40 years), a Sub-Inspector of the Assam Police, also fell into the septic tank while trying to rescue the worker. Unfortunately, Bordoloi also lost his life in the process.

The incident has caused widespread grief in the area, with many rushing to the scene and mourning the loss. The police and SDRF team were promptly informed, and the bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

The incident has left two families in shock, with Bordoloi leaving behind a wife, a young child, and other relatives. The area is still reeling from the tragic incident, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.

