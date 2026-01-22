Two held for theft of aluminium conductors from power line in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Sivasagar police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the theft of aluminium conductors from a 66 KV Namrup–Nazira double-circuit line in the Gumutha area. The incident occurred on the night of January 18, and the stolen materials were recovered from a scrap shop owned by Pankaj Gogoi at Sunpura Gonain Gaon.

The accused have been identified as Padunya Dutta (23) and Mintu Gogoi (15), both residents of Gumutha Bhajoni. They were arrested after Amlanjyoti Goswami of the JM Gargaon Grid Sub-Division, AEGCL Nazira, lodged an FIR. The stolen conductors were being transported in an e-rickshaw.

