Two leopard cubs rescued from Greenwood tea estate in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Two leopard cubs left behind by their mother were rescued by the locals of Greenwood tea estate in eastern Assam's Dibrugarh on Tuesday morning. Forest officials took both the cubs in their custody and conducted their health examination.

"At around 10.30 am, the manager of Greenwood tea estate informed us about the recovery of two leopard cubs in the tea garden area. We immediately went and took both the cubs into our custody. Their health conditions look good. The manager told us the cubs were lying in the drain of the tea garden, from where locals rescued them," said a forest official of Dibrugarh.

He said, "The mother left them there and went in search of food. Both the cubs are two and half months old. In the evening, we will leave them at the place from where they were recovered, so that their mother can find them."

Also Read: Leopard captured near Brahmaputra Cracker Polymer Ltd (BCPL) industrial complex in Dibrugarh