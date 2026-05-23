Assam Rifles seize cigarettes smuggled from Myanmar in Mizoram

AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles (AR) have seized Myanmar-smuggled foreign cigarettes and recovered arms and ammunition in two separate operations in Mizoram, arresting two individuals, officials said on Friday.

A defence spokesman said that, acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the illegal possession of arms and ammunition in the Tuikhawtlang area of Aizawl district, Assam Rifles troops launched a swift, well-planned and meticulously coordinated joint operation with the Mizoram Police on Thursday night. The several-hour-long operation culminated in the successful recovery of illegal weapons and ammunition.

During the operation, alert troops recovered a .32 mm pistol along with five live rounds and 16 fired cartridge cases from the area.

The spokesman said that the operation reflected the high degree of operational preparedness, vigilance and professionalism of the Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and security in the region. The recovered weapon, ammunition and the apprehended individual were handed over to Aizawl Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action.

In another operation against illegal smuggling activities in the Zokhawsang area of Aizawl district, Assam Rifles troops launched a swift and well-coordinated operation that led to the successful recovery of contraband items.

During the operation, alert troops apprehended one smuggler and recovered foreign-made cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 42.9 lakh. One vehicle used for transporting the contraband was also seized during the operation. The apprehended individual, along with the recovered contraband and the seized vehicle, was handed over to the Customs Preventive Force in Aizawl for further investigation and necessary legal action.

The spokesman said the successful recovery once again highlighted the Assam Rifles' sustained efforts to curb illegal smuggling activities in Mizoram. (IANS)

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