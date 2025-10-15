Two nabbed with suspected morphine at New Bongaigaon railway station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Two persons were apprehended with suspected morphine at the New Bongaigaon railway station on Monday afternoon. The operation was carried out by personnel of the NBQ GRP Investigation Centre.

Regarding the operation, SI (UB) Sanjib Choudhury said, “Today at about 3:45 pm, we apprehended two persons at Platform No. 1A of New Bongaigaon railway station with packets suspected to contain morphine. The individuals have been identified as Ibrahim Sekh (27 years), son of Idabal Sekh of Panchontala village, Ramkrishnapur, and Subar Uddin Mallik (26 years), son of Mustaffa Mallik of Karulnatungram village, both residents of Bardhaman district, West Bengal.”

He further informed, “From Ibrahim Sekh, we recovered two packets of suspected morphine weighing 0.258g and 0.260g, along with his Aadhaar card. From Subar Uddin Mallik, two packets weighing 0.257g and 0.254g and one ERS ticket (PNR 6259622341, Train No. 12346 Saraighat Express) were seized.”

“Both the accused have been detained, and further legal action is being taken as per procedure,” added SI Choudhury.

