Two Pistols Recovered Near Dibrugarh Railway Station, Probe Underway

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Two pistols were recovered from near the railway track at Banipur close to the Dibrugarh Railway Station on Sunday morning, triggering a scare.

Passersby spotted the firearms lying beside the tracks in the morning and alerted the railway police officials. One of the pistols was found tightly wrapped in black polythene while the other was lying in the open.

“We received information about suspicious objects near the tracks and immediately rushed a team to the spot. On inspection, we found two pistols, one concealed in a polythene packet, and the other lying exposed,” said an RPF official.

Officials suspect that unidentified persons may have deliberately abandoned the weapons to avoid detection while passing through the railway station area.

“It is suspected that someone may have dumped these weapons in haste, fearing a security check. We are examining all angles, including the possibility that these arms were being smuggled through the rail route,” the official added.

Soon after the recovery a joint team comprising personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and Assam Police reached the spot and seized both pistols for further examination.

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