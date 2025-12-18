Two pistols seized as Cachar police foil second arms smuggling attempt in a week

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Cachar police successfully foiled the second arms smuggling attempt within a week and seized two pistols during checking. SSP Partha Protim Das informed that on Tuesday night, during the routine naka checking in front of Dholakhal BOP, one vehicle coming from the Mizoram side, was stopped.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, the police team recovered a .32 pistol with magazine, one 7.65 mm pistol with magazine, and 5 rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition. Das further said that two persons, identified as Hmargaihzuol Hmar of Aizawl and Lalkhumlien Hmar of Imphal East, were held. The arms were going to Hmarkhalien in Lakhipur bordering Manipur, Das added.

Last week, Silchar police had seized a pistol from the parking lot of a shopping mall in Premtala.

