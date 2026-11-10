Two poetry books by late poet Mihir Mousam Roy released at Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Two poetry collections written by noted poet Mihir Mousam Roy were released on his first death anniversary at his residence, 'Prantik Poja,' at Bhomapara near Abhayapuri on Monday. The programme was titled 'Book Release and Poetry Adda.'

The first book, 'Priya Amar Aranya,' was released by Dr Hilloljyoti Singha, Professor of Bodoland University, while the second book, 'Seujiyar Sipare Eta Abeli,' was released by noted poet Shantanu Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singha said that Roy's poems were simple, short, and rich in imagery. He stressed the need to translate his works into other languages. Shantanu Sharma said that Roy's poems reflected nature, humanity, sadness, anger, and protest. He described his early poems as soft and melodious, with rural simplicity and a strong sense of beauty.

The programme was conducted by Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar-winning poet Pratim Barua. Other noted persons present on the occasion were writer Anukul Chandra Nath, Kamakhya Prasad Ray, Dr Ashok Das, senior journalist Ranjit Kumar Sharma, and Bongaigaon District Sahitya Sabha President Kalindra Dev Sharma.

Shantanu Sharma also announced that the next issue of the poetry magazine 'Seuji Seuji' would be dedicated to the memory of Mihir Mousam Roy.