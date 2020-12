Two retired teachers pass away in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Keshab Borthakur (95), a retired teacher of Jamuguri HSS, breathed his last on Sunday at his Jamugurihat residence due to old-age ailments. Known as 'Jorhatia Sir', who came from Jorhat and joined Jamuguri HSS as a craft teacher, Borthakur retired from his service in 1990.

On the other hand, Minakhi Borthakur, a retired Sanskrit teacher of Jamuguri HSS, also breathed her last on Sunday. She was 80. The demise of both retired teachers has been mourned in Jamugurihat.

