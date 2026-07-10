Two Teenagers Drown While Bathing in Burhadiya River in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A tragic incident took place on Thursday afternoon near Amoni Baba's Than in the Chamata area of Paschim Nalbari, Assam, where two school students drowned while bathing in the Burhadiya river, casting a pall of gloom over the entire region.

The deceased have been identified as Nayan Moni Barman, a Class IX student and son of Upen Barman, and Rupam Barman, a Class X student and son of Mun Barman. Both were residents of Amoni village in West Nalbari.

According to local sources, three teenagers had gone to the Burhadiya river to take a bath to escape the intense afternoon heat. During the course of bathing, two of them reportedly slipped into deep water and went missing.

Soon after the incident, local residents launched a rescue operation and recovered the body of Rupam Barman from the river. Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) later conducted a search operation and recovered the body of Nayan Moni Barman.

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