Two drown in separate incidents in Bokakhat and Behora; police investigate

BOKAKHAT: Two separate incidents of drowning occurred in Bokakhat and Behora under Bokakhat police station. In the Behora tea estate near Numaligarh, a man drowned in a pond known locally as ‘Jamuna.’ The man had been missing since Sunday night, and his body was recovered on Monday from the pond. The deceased has been identified by local residents as Shankar Tanti (31 years), a resident of Line No. 4 of the tea estate.

Meanwhile, in Satola village in Bokakhat, another man named Badan Saikia (45 years) died after accidentally falling into a field pond while catching fish. Police from Bokakhat arrived at both locations and arranged for post-mortem examinations of the two bodies.

