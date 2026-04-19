Two youths killed by drunk driver on NH-15 near Kakopathar; Protests block highway

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A road accident claimed the lives of two youths late on Friday night after they were hit by a Bolero vehicle being driven by an inebriated driver, triggering widespread protests and a major traffic blockade along National Highway 15 at Kakopathar on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Lajum during the ongoing Bihu celebrations. The victims, identified as Pranjit Das of Kakopathar and Shashank Moran of Teji village, died on the spot due to the impact. Pranjit Das was known locally as the goalkeeper of the Kakopathar Football Coaching Centre, and both victims were promising footballers from the region. They were seated on their stationary motorcycle beside the road when the speeding Bolero, bearing registration number AS01V0399, approached from the Kakopathar side and hit them.

Local residents, along with bystanders, rushed the victims to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought-dead. The driver of the vehicle, allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, has been taken into custody by Doomdooma police.

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