‘Over 1.11 lakh land-related problems of BTC solved’: BTC EM Ranjit Basumatary

KOKRAJHAR: The Executive Member of the Land and Revenue department of BTC Ranjit Basumatary on Wednesday claimed that 1,11,118 cases of land related problems have been solved in the last three and half years of present BTR government.

In a press meet held Bodoland Guest House in Kokrajhar, Basumatary said BTC was the first 6th schedule council on India which has digitized the land records and online services. He said there had been no reformation of land records and services earlier as a result of which land related problems remained a big problem. After the UPPL and BJP coalition government came to power, the land records and services were made systematic and easy accessible for the people, he said adding that as many as 13 services including conversion, mutation, re-classification, registration etc. have been made online and land titlement and pattas were given to indigenous landless people through Mission Bwiswmuthi.

Basumatary said there had been 50 non-cadestral villages in BTC and out of 2890 villages of BTC, drone survey has been carried out in over 1200 villages so far. He said between May, 2021 to August, 2024, the land related-problems of as many as 27,775 families have been solved through holding two land melas, 1875 families were given land allotment, 12,250 families were given land pattas offline, 30,111 mutation and 38,166 conversions have been done along with classification of 707 families. He also said 1,43,995 land cases have been solved offline and 1,19,900 families are given land titlement.

The Director of Land and Revenue Dhiraj Saud said as many as 90,647 people applied for online services of which online services of 72,063 applicants have been solved. He said Mission Bwiswmuthi was for all people and everyone can apply for online services on 13 related services. According to him, there are more than 9000 small tea growers in BTC, and many of them struggle to take advantage of government possibilities since they lack land records and land settlement approval from the Tea Board of India. He said to simplifying to get settlement of their possession of land, the government of BTR has offered chance to get settlement by giving Rs. 12000 per bigha whose garden is continuing over the last ten years.

Meanwhile, Joint Secretary of Land and Revenue Department, Mintu Boro said the department has fixed the land valuation and premium with 7.5 pc concession against the total land valuation for SC, ST and persons with disabilities (PWD) but cent percent premium to be taken for those who are general and SC,ST, PWD having RCC houses in urban areas.

