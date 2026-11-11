Udalguri district administration to hold press meet on draft electoral rolls

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Udalguri district administration has convened a press meet on November 12 in connection with the publication of the draft electoral Rolls under the Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2027. According to an official communication issued by the Office of the District Commissioner, Udalguri, the press meet will be held at 12 noon at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office. The meeting will be chaired by the District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Udalguri.