Udalguri District Xahitya Xabha, Ikorabari Anchalik Xahitya Xabha host annual session

ORANG: A grand two-day special annual session jointly organized by the Udalguri District Xahitya Xabha and Ikorabari Anchalik Xahitya Xabha was held on January 17 and 18, 2026, at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Stage in Ikorabari. The event also marked the observance of Artiste Day and a Lifetime Membership Conference of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX).

The inaugural day began with the hoisting of the AXX flag by Ikorabari Anchalik Xahitya Xabha President Krishna Sanyasi, followed by ceremonial lamp lighting by retired teacher Bholaram Deka. Floral tributes were offered to literary icons Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Dr Bhupen Hazarika by senior members of the organizing committees.

The Lifetime Membership Conference was formally inaugurated by AXX Executive Member Nirmal Nath, who emphasized the importance of literature in preserving cultural identity. The session was presided over by Krishna Sanyasi.

On the second day, the programme commenced with a tribute to renowned artiste Zubeen Garg, followed by a painting competition for school students. The open session was presided over by Udalguri District Xahitya Xabha President Tazar Ali Ahmed. Former President Taranath Kalita delivered the inaugural address, while Secretary Dibakar Bora outlined the objectives of the meet.

AXX General Secretary Devajit Bora attended as the chief guest and urged writers to promote Assamese literature among the younger generation. Organizational Secretary Dulal Nath participated as a special speaker. Popular comedian Bapan Sharma entertained the audience as a guest artiste.

Three significant literary works were released during the session, highlighting the district’s vibrant literary culture. The official souvenir ‘Smaranika’ was also unveiled.

Outstanding students of Udalguri district were felicitated with memorial educational awards for excellence in the higher secondary examinations. Renowned poet Nirupama Deka was honoured with the prestigious Kabya Sadhana Award 2025 in memory of Late Mangal Chandra Rabha.

