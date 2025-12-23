Udalguri’s Bikramaditya Barua selected for inaugural Youth Writer Award 2025

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a moment of pride for Udalguri district, young writer Bikramaditya Barua of Orang has been selected for the Youth Writer Award 2025, a prestigious literary honour instituted by the Government of Assam for the first time. A resident of Nichilamari Teachers’ Colony under Orang Mouza in the 47 No. Majbat Legislative Assembly Constituency, Barua’s recognition has brought acclaim to the cultural and literary circles of the area.

The Youth Writer Award 2025 marks a significant initiative by the Assam Government to encourage and recognize emerging literary talent. This year, 40 young writers under the age of 40 were selected from among 818 applicants, representing a wide spectrum of languages including Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Mising, Karbi, Nepali, and other indigenous languages of the state.

According to official sources, the award ceremony will be held on December 24 at 4:00 pm at the playground of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, within the premises of the Assam Book Fair. On the occasion, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, will formally confer the honour. Each awardee will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000, aimed at motivating young authors to continue their creative and literary pursuits.

