Udalguri observes National Leprosy Eradication Day with awareness programme

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a sustained effort to eliminate leprosy and dispel long-standing social stigma associated with the disease, the Udalguri District Leprosy Eradication Cell observed National Leprosy Eradication Day at the Bandarguri Sub Health Centre on Friday. The programme was organized as part of the nationwide observance aimed at promoting early detection, timely treatment, and social inclusion of persons affected by leprosy. On the occasion, a village-level awareness meeting (Gaon Xobha) was held to educate the local community about leprosy, its symptoms, treatment, and the importance of early medical intervention. The event forms part of India’s National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) and the ongoing Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign (SLAC), which is being observed across the country from January 30 to February 13.

Addressing the gathering, District Leprosy Officer Dr Prematush Murmu stressed that leprosy was a completely curable disease if identified and treated at an early stage. He assured the public that multi drug therapy (MDT) for leprosy was available free of cost at all government health facilities, including sub-health centres, primary health centres, and district hospitals. He further highlighted that delayed diagnosis could lead to preventable disabilities, underscoring the need for timely reporting and treatment.

Health Department officials and staff present at the programme interacted with villagers, addressed their queries, and distributed awareness materials. The speakers collectively emphasized that leprosy was neither a curse nor a disease that spreads through casual contact, and appealed to the community to support affected individuals with dignity and compassion.

