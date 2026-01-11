Guwahati: Over 1,000 stolen mobile phones recovered in 2025 enforcement drive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Police Commissionerate, Guwahati released a “Crime & Enforcement Snapshot” on its social media page, detailing a successful year of policing in 2025. According to the report, the police recovered a total of 1,159 stolen mobile phones over the twelve-month period. Officers investigated 1,032 registered cases of mobile theft throughout the year. These operations led to 203 arrests, as law enforcement worked to remove thieves from the streets of Guwahati.

